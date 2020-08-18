$15.86 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will report sales of $15.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.49 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $12.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $67.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.53 million to $84.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.92 million, with estimates ranging from $79.33 million to $148.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

OGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 307,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,535. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 382,763 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OrganiGram by 22.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.