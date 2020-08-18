$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce $19.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $22.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year sales of $86.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $103.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.77 million, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $107.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 100,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,128. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

