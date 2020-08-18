19,752 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.23. 21,318,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,384,326. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

