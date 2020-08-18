1irstcoin (FST) Trading 45.4% Higher This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $39,281.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00005153 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00766855 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00983382 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 130.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,697 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

