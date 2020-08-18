1ST Source Bank Acquires 815 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,225,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,324. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.