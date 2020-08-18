1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Nike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.