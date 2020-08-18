1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 351,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,970,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

