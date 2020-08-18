1ST Source Bank Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 131,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $137.92. 2,856,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

