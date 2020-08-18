1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

