1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

