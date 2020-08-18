1ST Source Bank Has $15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,119,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 330,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,404 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 35,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,201,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,818,000 after purchasing an additional 420,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $44.16. 6,255,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,283,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

