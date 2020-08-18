1ST Source Bank Has $2.64 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $101.86. 3,689,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

