1ST Source Bank Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.