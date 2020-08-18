1ST Source Bank Has $6.01 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,493,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

