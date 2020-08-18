1ST Source Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

FB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.16. 13,307,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,600,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The company has a market cap of $744.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

