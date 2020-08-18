1ST Source Bank Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.57. 1,234,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,263. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $207.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.