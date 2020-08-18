1ST Source Bank Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.37. 7,467,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

