1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after acquiring an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,644,000 after acquiring an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,607,000 after buying an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,182,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,468 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $694.00. The company had a trading volume of 419,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,586. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $704.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.