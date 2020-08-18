1ST Source Bank Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $30.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,445,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $496.39. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.75 and its 200 day moving average is $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.