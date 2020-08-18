1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $196.29. 6,204,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

