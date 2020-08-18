1ST Source Bank Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,548,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,489.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

