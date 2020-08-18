1ST Source Bank Sells 222 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.80. 1,223,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

