1ST Source Bank Sells 281 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $289.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

