1ST Source Bank Sells 29,207 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $127,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.26. 2,123,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,415. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $214.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.