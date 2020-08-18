1ST Source Bank Sells 4,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,553,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.