1ST Source Bank Sells 523 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. The company has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

