1ST Source Bank Sells 6,735 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,891,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,310,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,694,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. 1,045,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

