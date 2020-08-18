1ST Source Bank Takes $1.76 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $215,490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,023,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

