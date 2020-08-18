$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.91. FedEx posted earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.64. 2,659,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $211.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

