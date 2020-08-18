$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $2.43. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 599.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 985,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,344. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

