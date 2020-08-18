23,188 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.16. 640,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,185. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.