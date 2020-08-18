$263.82 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $263.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.69 million to $305.35 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $291.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $956.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.97 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,425. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $18,405,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $17,642,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 1,434,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

