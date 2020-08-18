$285.10 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $285.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.71 million to $286.60 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $308.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 207.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 340.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 115,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

