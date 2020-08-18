$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.31. 2,760,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,612. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $139.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

