3,018 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 474,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 448,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 4,003,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,531. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

