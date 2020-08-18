32,964 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,310,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,694,000 after acquiring an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. 1,045,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

