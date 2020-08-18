3,386 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after buying an additional 834,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 1,704,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.