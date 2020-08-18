34,470 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.68. 78,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,631. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.