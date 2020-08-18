$36.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report sales of $36.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $122.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year sales of $348.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $396.34 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $416.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 194,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

