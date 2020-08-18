$39.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce sales of $39.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $56.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $171.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $176.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $260.53 million, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $282.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 284,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,789. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

In other news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $427,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,737,362.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and sold 93,723 shares valued at $6,964,771. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

