$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year sales of $18.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $181.55. 1,394,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,529. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in L3Harris by 22.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in L3Harris by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 19.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

