40,678 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 856.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 671,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 601,750 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 65,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 19,121,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.