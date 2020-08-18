$483.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post sales of $483.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.05 million and the lowest is $475.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $787.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 189,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.76 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.