$493.85 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to post sales of $493.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $509.70 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $506.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 16,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $1,445,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

