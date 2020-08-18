50,017 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,442,508. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.