51,470 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. Stryker makes up 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $276,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 71.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.03. 771,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,385. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

