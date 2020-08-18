$524.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $524.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $520.00 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $481.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 368,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,434. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

