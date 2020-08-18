5,400 Shares in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter.

PZC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

