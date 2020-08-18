$6.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will post sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.11 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 218,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,381. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

