6,415 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,344. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

